Civic body starts removing illegal political ads from city

Ludhiana, March 16

Following the implementation of the model code of conduct for upcoming Lok Sabha elections scheduled for June 1 in the state, the Municipal Corporation has started removing illegal political advertisement materials such as posters, banners, flexes and hoardings from the city. According to information, many such unlawful political advertisements that had been defacing the city were promptly removed today.

The illegal political hoardings, banners and other material were removed from public properties, electricity poles, bridges and various other structures. However, it has been noted that a number of illegal political advertisements still remain in different areas of the city, awaiting removal.

Moreover, government advertisements displayed on unipoles or other advertising devices are also being taken down. An official from the MC said seven teams had been working to remove political or other advertisements that contravene the poll code.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney emphasised that following the enforcement of the poll code for the Lok Sabha elections, political advertisements were being removed from government premises and public spaces. Reports regarding these actions would be forwarded to the election commission.

Furthermore, she emphasised that departments had been directed to provide a certified list in 72 hours, detailing the status of ongoing development projects and those not yet initiated. She specified that no project inaugurations or new work tenders could proceed. In cases of urgency, the respective department must obtain necessary permission from the Election Commission.

Now, file complaints/ suggestions via social media platforms

District Election Officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney on Saturday said Ludhiana voters could now give their complaints and suggestions to the election office on her official social media accounts, including @DeoLDH (twitter), @deoludhiana (Instagram) and District Election Office, Ludhiana (Facebook). A dedicated team operating the accounts will report important complaints/suggestions to her office. Important complaints will be forwarded to the authorities concerned and a proper mechanism would be evolved to address these issues promptly. She also urged the voters to ensure maximum participation in the biggest festival of democracy by voting in large numbers on June 1, the voting day for the Lok Sabha elections.

