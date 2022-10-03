Ludhiana Civic body to take up revival of vigilance committees in October 4 House meeting

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, October 2

The General House meeting of the Municipal Corporation to be convened here on October 4 is expected to discuss the matter of revival of public vigilance committees against encroachments which were set up on the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, but had gone defunct for the past over four years for unknown reasons.

A resolution (item no 32), proposed to be taken up in the House meeting as per agenda says that a social activist, JS Brar, who also heads an NGO, ‘Maha Sabha’, had taken up the issue of vigilance committee against encroachments which had virtually become defunct after its last meeting on November 10, 2017.

Brar said in his representation that these committees – with representatives of NGOs and shopkeepers’ associations, were constituted on the orders of the HC made in CWP 4886 of 2003. “With their active participation and continued interaction with officials concerned of the MC, these vigilance committees had made a valuable contribution by way of removal of encroachments from lot of government land and easing congestion in many busy commercial hubs,” he had pointed out while claiming that encroachments had again become rampant due to the -functioning of vigilance committees.

Legal opinion sought by the top brass of the MC had also favoured revival of these vigilance committees in the wake of both permanent and temporary encroachments galore all across the city.