Civic body's Budget meeting on March 24

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 21

The MC’s Budget meeting would be held on March 24, said Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu.

The civic body is planning to present an estimated Budget of Rs 1,043.46 crore for the upcoming financial year 2023-24.

Of the total Budget, the MC is expecting to get an income of Rs 610 crore from the GST share, Rs 115 crore from property tax, Rs 90 crore as municipal tax on electricity and Rs 12.10 crore from advertisements during the upcoming financial year. However, a final decision regarding the estimated Budget would be taken during the meeting.

Notably, the term of the MC’s current House would end on March 25.

Sandhu said the House meeting had been fixed for March 24. The Municpal Corporation’s estimated annual Budget for 2023-24 would be presented in the meeting.

The sanctioned Budget for 2022-23 was Rs 988.13 crore but it was to be revised to Rs 1,000.8 crore.

The civic body had generated an income of Rs 520.56 crore from April 1, 2022,

to January 31, 2023, and it was expecting to generate Rs 480.24 crore more by March 31, 2023.