  • Ludhiana
Civic body’s tall claims on Buddha Nullah exposed

AAP legislator Ashok Prashar alleges misappropriation of funds spent on cleaning of open drains in city

An MC worker removes weeds from the overflowing Buddha Nullah at the old Madhopuri puli in Ludhiana. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, July 9

Flooded after heavy rain during the past 48 hours, the Buddha Nullah passing through the city and other open drains continue to pose a threat to scores of residential areas in the city while the situation is worse in most localities along the nullah and other drains.

In many areas such as Madhopuri, Chander Nagar, Kundanpuri, Dhokan Mohalla, Shivpuri, Sunder Nagar and some localities near Jamalpur were inundated due to the overflowing drains.

While district officials and the Municipal Corporation made claims saying the situation being under control and asking people not to panic as the water level in all drains as well as Sutlej and canals tended to rise after heavy rain, AAP legislator from Ludhiana Central Ashok Prashar Pappi today laid bare the ugly truth of huge public funds squandered by the MC at the behest of the previous Congress government and outgoing councillors.

The AAP MLA, who reached the spot where the drain water had risen above the puli (bridge) in Madhopuri and dirty water had even entered some of the houses and shops in the locality, joined area residents in pushing away weeds and debris with the help of bamboos as the accumulated vegetation was impeding the flow of water raising its level which had already reached an alarming level.

Wading in knee-deep water overflowing the puli, he charged the MC officials, the erstwhile councillors and even senior functionaries of the then Congress government with siphoning off crore of rupees spent in the name of cleaning the Buddha Nullah and other open drains. Prashar alleged that out of Rs 13 crore expenditure made by the MC for the purpose, hardly Rs 3 crore was actually spent and rest of the public funds were pocketed by the then ruling party leaders and corrupt MC officials.

The AAP legislator, who was accompanied by MC officials of the area, told the area residents that directions were already given to dismantle the existing old puli on the drain and replace it with a new one with more width and better clearance.

Without taking names, Prashar said those who had misappropriated public money and put the lives and properties of residents at risk by not cleaning up the Buddha Nullah and other drains on time to prepare for rainy season, would be made to pay for it.

MC Superintending Engineer (O&M) Ravinder Garg claimed that all officials and staff of the MC, along with adequate man-power, machines and equipment, had been deployed to monitor and manage water level in all open drains across the city and periphery. At some places such as Jamalpur and Dhokan Mohalla, accumulated water was drained out with pumps and vulnerable points were strengthened with sand bags, etc.

Garg as well as other senior MC officials to whom The Tribune spoke to, however, chose not to comment on allegations of criminal negligence and misappropriation of funds earmarked for cleaning and maintenance of the Budhha Nullah that were levelled earlier in the day by MLA Ashok Prashar.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made claimed that it was fully geared up to tackle any flood-like situation created by overflowing of the Budhha Nullah and other open drains flowing through the city and that there was no need to panic.

In an advisory issued for the public, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik asked residents of areas located along the nullah and other open drains in the city to remain alert and careful and also avoid waterlogged areas unless there was any emergency.

She said due to heavy rain in the past two days, especially in the catchment areas of HP, the flow of waters in all rivers and canals had increased. “Teams of the MC and the Drainage Department are working tirelessly to ensure that there is no waterlogging in the city,” she said.

Malik added: “Water has been released from Ropar Headworks which will be reaching the Sutlej in Ludhiana by about noon. Nearby panchayats have to stay alert as no one should venture near embankments.”

A round-the-clock vigil was maintained due to the increased level of water in the Buddha Nullah and the situation in low-lying areas and houses and slums on the banks of the drain was being monitored. “We have directed all relief and rehabilitation teams to be on standby. Announcements are being made and high ground areas are being identified to set up relief camps, if required,” she said.

