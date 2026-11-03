Questions over the cost, technical specifications and execution of several civic projects came to the fore during a meeting of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contracts Committee (F&CC) on Monday.

The meeting, held at the Mayor’s camp office, was convened to discuss a supplementary agenda covering various development works. While Congress councillor and committee member Gaurav Bhatti raised objections to a number of proposals, resolutions were eventually approved by the committee with the support of the four ruling-party members.

Advertisement

Bhatti sought greater clarity on a proposal involving nearly Rs 30 lakh for laying water supply pipelines. He questioned changes in the proposed location and specifications and raised concerns over the use of GI pipes instead of DI-K7 pipes in some narrow lanes.

Advertisement

He referred to observations of the Superintending Engineer regarding the comparatively shorter life, corrosion and maintenance concerns associated with GI pipes and demanded a site inspection before the work was taken up.

The proposed expenditure of Rs 14.82 lakh on sewer manhole covers also came under scrutiny. The proposal involves the supply of around 700-800 covers in a sub-zone covering four to five wards. Bhatti sought ward-wise records of earlier supplies and details of the actual requirement, pointing out that fewer than 20 new covers had reportedly been installed in Ward 26 during the past two years.

Advertisement

A Rs 38-lakh estimate for cement concrete roads was another point of discussion. Bhatti questioned how the contractor had quoted nearly 43 per cent below the estimated cost and sought stricter quality checks on works where bids were substantially below the department’s estimate.

He also sought an explanation for the sharp increase in the estimated cost of a proposed bridge near Urban Estate, Dugri, along the Sidhwan Canal. The project, earlier estimated at about Rs 79 lakh under the Smart City scheme, has now been pegged at Rs 3.54 crore.

He said development was necessary but public money should be spent with proper scrutiny and accountability.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur said essential projects were being taken up for the city and decisions were being made after discussion. She said the MC was also against wastage of public money and that works were stopped whenever officials found issues, irrespective of objections from any quarter.