DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Civic workers’ union protests outside Mayor’s residence

Civic workers’ union protests outside Mayor’s residence

Demands action on pending regularisation, contract system

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:48 AM Dec 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Istock
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation Employees Union, led by Chairman Naresh Dhingan, held a protest outside the Mayor’s residence here on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Protesters used drums and clapping to voice their demands. Some protesters said they needed to awaken the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government from deep slumber to address the pressing issues confronting the city’s civic workforce.

Advertisement

Dhingan highlighted the incomplete regularisation of municipal staff was the primary grievance. He pointed out that while the Punjab Government moved to regularise sanitation workers and sewermen three years back, over 800 employees were unjustly excluded on the grounds of being over the age limit. Furthermore, a substantial number of Class IV workers, including drivers and ‘beldars’ (laborers), have yet to be granted permanent status, he added.

Advertisement

Dhingan criticised the civic body’s hiring practices, saying that the Aam Aadmi Party had promised to abolish the contract employment system across Punjab and institute direct, regular recruitment prior to the last Assembly elections. “The MC is still proceeding with contract-based hiring, which is entirely unacceptable to our union,” he said.

Additionally, the union raised the alarm over the civic administration’s decision to discontinue the services of the Valmiki community — who have traditionally handled door-to-door garbage collection for generations — in favour of a private company The Mayor acknowledged the concerns, confirming that the Corporation House had already passed and forwarded a resolution to the higher authorities seeking the regularisation of the overage employees.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts