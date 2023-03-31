Civil Hospital contractual staff continue strike

Ludhiana, March 30
Contractual employees of Civil Hospital continued their strike on the fourth day today. They have been protesting to get their jobs regularised. The agitating employees said they were not celebrating the festival of Ram Navami and would celebrate only when their demands are met.
Outsourced staff nurses, Class IV employees, lab technicians and operation theatre assistants working on user charges basis have boycotted work and are sitting on strike.
