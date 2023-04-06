Civil Hospital contractual staff end strike

Ludhiana, April 5
Contractual employees of Civil Hospital today ended their hunger strike today after a meeting was fixed with Health Minister Balbir Singh for Thursday.
Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur and MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi reached the hospital premises today and urged the protesting employees to end their strike as a meeting with the Health Minister had been fixed. The Civil Surgeon offered juice to the protesting employees and ended their strike.
The employees have decided to be on leave on Friday so that they can plan their next course of action after meeting the Health Minister. They had been protesting since March 27 to get their jobs regularised.
Outsourced staff nurses, class IV employees, lab technicians and operation theatre assistants working on user charges basis had boycotted work and sit on strike under the banner of the User Charges Employees’ Sangharsh Committee.
