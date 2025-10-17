Civil Hospital tightens dope test protocols amid past controversies

In a major initiative led by newly appointed Senior Medical Officers Akhil Sareen and Rohit Rampal, the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, has introduced a series of reforms to streamline and secure the dope testing process.

The overhaul comes in response to months of controversy, including cases of fake test reports submitted for firearm licences and a medical laboratory technician (MLT) caught last year accepting bribes to alter results.

Determined to restore public trust and procedural integrity, the new SMOs have fixed specific testing days, centralised the examination process under a dedicated medical board and designated a separate seminar hall to ensure privacy and efficiency.

The hospital has now fixed specific days — Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday — for conducting dope tests. The testing window has been set from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm, followed by a sitting of the medical board from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, eliminating the earlier practice of applicants visiting four to five OPDs for clearance. A dedicated seminar hall has been allotted for the procedure, ensuring that routine patient services remain unaffected.

“These changes are aimed at bringing order and accountability,” said Dr Akhil Sareen and Dr Rohit Rampal, newly appointed SMOs of Civil Hospital and Mother and Child Hospital, respectively.

“We’ve streamlined the process. Hence, applicants don’t have to run from one department to another. Everything now happens in one room, under one board,” Dr Rohit.

He said: “The goal is not just speed but integrity. By centralising the process and fixing timings, we’re minimising the scope for manipulation and ensuring that results are delivered the same day and sent directly to the office of the Commissioner of Police (CP).”

The impact of these reforms was visible on the ground. While earlier the hospital received 40 to 60 applications daily, only 12 applicants turned up on Thursday — many reportedly left upon learning about stricter protocols. Officials believe this drop reflects both seriousness of the new system and a deterrent effect on those seeking shortcuts.

One applicant, who completed the process under the new system, said: “Everything was smooth and professional. I didn’t have to wait or wander around. It’s reassuring to see the hospital taking the matter seriously.”

The Civil Hospital’s overhaul of the dope testing procedure marks a significant step towards restoring public trust and ensuring that firearm licensing protocols are upheld with integrity. With the new SMOs at the helm, the administration hopes to set a precedent for transparent and citizen-friendly medical governance, added another applicant.