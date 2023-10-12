Civil Hospital to get new emergency, ICU ward

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 11

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh visited urban community health centres located at Subash Nagar, Giarspura, Vardhman and the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, to review the progress of upgrade projects.

Interacting with mediapersons at the Civil Hospital here, the minister said an intensive drive had been initiated by the state government to provide state-of-the-art healthcare services at district hospitals on a par with the Patiala district hospital which had recently been upgraded by the government. He said the Civil Hospital would get a new emergency, ICU ward and patient facilitation centre which would set another milestone in the field of healthcare. The patients would get all necessary assistance at the facilitation desk where staff would take them to the doctors concerned, he said, adding that the record of the patients would be digitised at the desk which would be visible to doctors.

Dr Balbir Singh said the ICU would be functional in two months as the remaining works were being carried out on a war footing. The minister said lifts at the Civil Hospital would be made functional at the earliest as the directions in this regard had been issued to the officials concerned. The new elevator would also be set up at the newly constructed building.

Speaking on the upgrade of urban community health centres, the minister said these would soon get specialist doctors to provide specialty services to patients. Facilities such as basic life support system, minor surgeries, ultrasound, x-rays, general medicines, pediatric care, orthopedic services, cesarean deliveries, specialist diagnostics, etc, would be provided at the urban health centres so that the burden of civil hospitals can be reduced by providing the maximum healthcare services to people near their homes.

Dr Balbir said nearly 1,880 vacant posts would be filled shortly as an advertisement had already been issued by the Health Department. New posts would be created/sanctioned on a regular basis so that shortage of specialist doctors/staff could be plugged to further strengthen these urban healthcare centres, he said, adding that only referral patients with serious ailments would be treated at the Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, chairing a review meeting with the officials of administration and the Health Department, the minister also issued directions to form a four-member committee of the health officials at the district level to regularly review and monitor the progress of ongoing projects. The committee will also take up management-related issues and take necessary action. Earlier, the minister also interacted with patients during his visit to urban health centres and expressed satisfaction with the healthcare services being provided by doctors.

The minister was accompanied by MP Sanjeev Arora, MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal, Ashok Parashar Pappi and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Health Secretary Vivek Pratap Singh, DC Surabhi Malik, and Director, Family Planning, Hatinder Kaur.