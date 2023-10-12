 Civil Hospital to get new emergency, ICU ward : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Civil Hospital to get new emergency, ICU ward

Civil Hospital to get new emergency, ICU ward

Civil Hospital to get new emergency, ICU ward

Health Minister Balbir Singh during a visit to Civil Hospital in Ludhiana.



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 11

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh visited urban community health centres located at Subash Nagar, Giarspura, Vardhman and the Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, to review the progress of upgrade projects.

Interacting with mediapersons at the Civil Hospital here, the minister said an intensive drive had been initiated by the state government to provide state-of-the-art healthcare services at district hospitals on a par with the Patiala district hospital which had recently been upgraded by the government. He said the Civil Hospital would get a new emergency, ICU ward and patient facilitation centre which would set another milestone in the field of healthcare. The patients would get all necessary assistance at the facilitation desk where staff would take them to the doctors concerned, he said, adding that the record of the patients would be digitised at the desk which would be visible to doctors.

Dr Balbir Singh said the ICU would be functional in two months as the remaining works were being carried out on a war footing. The minister said lifts at the Civil Hospital would be made functional at the earliest as the directions in this regard had been issued to the officials concerned. The new elevator would also be set up at the newly constructed building.

Speaking on the upgrade of urban community health centres, the minister said these would soon get specialist doctors to provide specialty services to patients. Facilities such as basic life support system, minor surgeries, ultrasound, x-rays, general medicines, pediatric care, orthopedic services, cesarean deliveries, specialist diagnostics, etc, would be provided at the urban health centres so that the burden of civil hospitals can be reduced by providing the maximum healthcare services to people near their homes.

Dr Balbir said nearly 1,880 vacant posts would be filled shortly as an advertisement had already been issued by the Health Department. New posts would be created/sanctioned on a regular basis so that shortage of specialist doctors/staff could be plugged to further strengthen these urban healthcare centres, he said, adding that only referral patients with serious ailments would be treated at the Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, chairing a review meeting with the officials of administration and the Health Department, the minister also issued directions to form a four-member committee of the health officials at the district level to regularly review and monitor the progress of ongoing projects. The committee will also take up management-related issues and take necessary action. Earlier, the minister also interacted with patients during his visit to urban health centres and expressed satisfaction with the healthcare services being provided by doctors.

The minister was accompanied by MP Sanjeev Arora, MLAs Daljit Singh Grewal, Ashok Parashar Pappi and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Health Secretary Vivek Pratap Singh, DC Surabhi Malik, and Director, Family Planning, Hatinder Kaur.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan

2
World

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

3
Punjab

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

4
Trending

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

5
India

Indian TV actor claims sister, brother-in-law killed in cold blood in front of their kids in Israel attack

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

7
World

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

8
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

9
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

10
World Cup 2023

World Cup: Record-breaking Rohit fires India to dominant win over Afghanistan

Don't Miss

View All
WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Top News

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Third smuggler held with drug money


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper gets rousing welcome in K’thala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with ~5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi