Civil Hospital's RT-PCR lab awaits approval from ICMR

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 20

Even as the RT-PCR lab at the Civil Hospital has been set up, the required machinery put in place and related staff appointed, the facility has not yet been made operational as it awaits approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The lab was expected to start in July 2022 and now, March 2023 has arrived but the facility has failed to see the light of day.

It has been almost five months that everything ranging from machinery to staff has been in place but the facility has still not been started in the absence of approval from the designated authority.

No sample testing can be started in the lab before it gets approval.

“All the desired infrastructure has been put in place and staff has also been appointed. We are just waiting for approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research. The ICMR was supposed to be send a committee from PGI for necessary action. As soon as we get approval, the lab will be started as everything is in place from our end,” Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said.

The need for the lab was felt during the Covid phase when a large number of samples had to be sent to Patiala for testing. The process of setting up this lab was started in June 2022 and it was expected to be made operational by August of the same year. Later, the deadline was extended to September 2022, then October and at last till December 2022.

The department has spent Rs 50 lakh to set up the lab. “It could prove to be of great help not only for conducting Covid tests but for other tests as well,” said one of the doctors at the Civil Hospital.

Real-time RT-PCR is a nuclear derived method for detecting the presence of specific genetic material in any pathogen, including a virus.