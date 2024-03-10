Civil Surgeon comes to the rescue of expectant woman

Ludhiana, March 9
Civil Surgeon (CS) Jasbir Singh Aulakh showing his humanitarian nature made sure that an expectant woman reach hospital and her delivery was done safely on Saturday.
The incident occurred when the Civil Surgeon went to Community Health Centre, Pakhowal, for a meeting today. When he was taking round of the centre, a pregnant woman was going through labour in the labour room. Being a gynaecologist, he went to check and found some complications in the case.
Since there was no facility of conducting a surgery at the CHC, Pakhowal, he contacted the sub-divisional hospital, Raikot, and it was learnt that an anaesthetist was present there but a gynaecologist was not there. Then, he asked the gynaecologist from the CHC, Sudhar, to rush to Raikot.
Meanwhile, he called 108 ambulance and sent the woman to the Raikot hospital and he also went there. He waited outside the hospital and instructed staff, if need of a gynaecologist arises, they could call him. He left the hospital only when the delivery was done in a safe manner and the woman gave birth to a baby boy.
The Civil Surgeon said he was happy that all arrangements were done and delivery was conducted in time.
