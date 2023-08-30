Civil Surgeon forms panel to probe matter

Ludhiana, August 29
Though a three-member committee from the Civil Hospital was formed to probe the death of an unidentified road mishap victim, Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur has formed a new committee comprising of senior officials to investigate the matter.
The three-member committee comprising forensic expert Dr Charankamal Singh, medicine specialist Dr Amanpreet Kaur and surgeon Dr Ankur Uppal was formed earlier. However, the Civil Surgeon was not satisfied with the report and the matter is being re-investigated now.
On Sunday, an unidentified person, who suffered serious injuries in a road accident at the Sherpur Chowk, was brought to the hospital by a 108 ambulance. After administering first aid, he was shifted to the wrong ward. He was lying on a stretcher due to lack of beds. He fell off and succumbed to his injuries.
The Civil Surgeon said she had reordered the probe. The report would be submitted within two days.
