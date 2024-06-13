Civil Surgeon inspects 19 health & wellness centres

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

Civil Surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh today conducted a surprise checking at different health and wellness centres located in different villages of Ludhiana. Nineteen health and wellness centres were today inspected.

The reason behind the checking was to check the attendance of staff, inspect the record of patients and check whether village level multipurpose workers were touring their areas or not.

“Six health and wellness centres at Chodian, Kotala, Jodhval, Sikanderpur, Sahjonajra and Barma were inspected. Staff of these centres is being questioned and if they fail to provide any satisfactory answer then action will be taken against them according to the rules,” the Civil Surgeon said.

These centres are aimed to deliver a range of comprehensive health care services such as maternal and child health, services to address communicable and non-communicable diseases and services for elderly and palliative care. These also provide free essential medicines and diagnostic services, teleconsultation and health promotion, including wellness activities like Yoga.

“What is the use of these centres if these remain shut and public is not able to avail benefit out of them,” he said.

