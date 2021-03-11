Civil Surgeon inspects Civil Hospital in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

Civil Surgeon SP Singh today carried an inspection at the Civil Hospital. He also checked the arrangement at the isolation ward.

He said, “The Civil Hospital is ready with 30-bedded isolation ward in which 20 beds are for adult patients while 10 are reserved for paediatric patients. Out of these 10 beds are equipped with the ICU facility.”

He checked the oxygen plant and said they were in working condition.

He visited the under-construction RTPCR lab and said, “It will be ready in two weeks and as the equipment comes and manpower is employed, it will be made operational.”

He also visited the de-addiction centre and met inmates. He instructed to display the contact number of safai karamcharis outside washrooms so that the issue of cleanliness could be taken care of.

The issue of defunct ultrasound machine was also highlighted. He said they had received the nod for the expenses, but the company which was to repair machine had asked for advance payment. “We will soon find a solution to this problem,” he added.