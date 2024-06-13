Civil Surgeon seeks action against midwives flouting rules

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 12

Civil Surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh has tightened the noose around the midwives who are conducting deliveries at homes in urban areas. He has shot a letter to Chief Environment Engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board, and asked to take action against them according to the Pollution Control Board Act for violating the biomedical waste rules.

The Civil Surgeon has also shared a list of the midwives with the PPCB department, midwives who are putting life of pregnant women at risk.

“None of the midwives have authorisation related to biomedical waste and they are openly flouting the rules. These midwives are conducting deliveries in uncontrolled spaces which increases the risk

of maternal mortality. Several meetings have been held with them in the past and they have been instructed not to indulge in this practice but they have failed to act upon the the department’s advice,” said Dr Aulakh.

Now, taking a strict view of the situation we have written to the PPCB seeking action, he said.

Dr Aulakh appealed to the people to go for institutional delivery and not to put life of the mother and child at risk.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Pollution