Civil Surgeon’s office staff in upbeat mood

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, May 2

Staff at the Civil Surgeon’s office was seen in an upbeat mood this morning as everyone reached the office at 7:30 am. The staff reached the office on time and Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur, known for her disciple, reached h office well in advance. Visitors also started reaching the office around 8 am.

The Civil Surgeon said as per the instructions of the state government, office timings were changed from today. “It was a very good experience on the very first day. The entire staff reached on time and the number of visitors I attended was almost the same before the change in timings. People were aware of the changed timings as it was announced well in advance. It is good for people visiting the offices as their work will be done before afternoon and they will not have to go out in the sun during peak summer months,” she said.

Dr Hitinder said it was a refreshing start to a new week and she was looking forward to the coming days where she would also get some quality time for herself.

Rajinder Singh, Deputy Mass Media Officer at the Civil Surgeon’s office, said the staff was happy to be in the office during early morning hours.

“I found new timings comfortable as we get free early and have later half of the day for ourselves. We found the new timings convenient,” he said.

Ramesh Kumar, a visitor to the Civil Surgeon’s office, said he came there for some official work related to his medical certificate.

“I am happy that now I will be able to reach my workplace on time and also get the work done. Earlier, I used to take half day to get the work done from any government office as it consumes a lot of time,” he said.