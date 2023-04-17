Civil works of upcoming int’l airport at Halwara to be completed by July: Minister

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 16

Punjab Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said today that the construction of the upcoming international airport was likely to be completed by July. He said the tenders for all construction works had already been allotted by the Public Works Department (PWD).

It was stated by the minister while inspecting the ongoing construction works of the international airport at Halwara, near here. The minister was accompanied by Raikot MLA Hakam Singh Thekedar, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Singh Bains, besides others.

While addressing the gathering, the minister said the civil works amounting to Rs 46.91 crore had already commenced which included construction of internal roads, taxi way, apron, estate public health services, campus lighting interim airport, construction of terminal building, substation, toilet block and parking, etc.

Listing the Halwara airport as an ambitious project of the AAP government in Punjab, headed by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, he said every effort was being made to start flights as soon as possible from the airport which would pave the way for the holistic development of the region. Besides, it would also help the industry in Ludhiana and other adjoining districts to a great extent.

He said even the Chief Minister was taking keen interest in the project, adding that in January this year, Mann himself had also inspected the ongoing work and had asked officials to expedite the work so that it was completed at the earliest.

Harbhajan Singh said the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had recently passed a resolution to request the Centre to name the upcoming international airport at Halwara as ‘Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport’.