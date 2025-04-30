CJM Sabharwal new DLSA secy

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has promoted Sumit Sabharwal as Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) and appointed him secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). She assumed the charge today.

After assuming office, she held a formal meeting with mediators working at the mediation centre. Those present in the meeting included RD Chhabra, JB Khanna, Rajesh Mehra, Rajneesh Gupta, Vishal Tiwari, GS Sodhi and Manjeet Kaur among others.

During the meeting, Sabharwal reviewed the functioning of the centre. She stated that her primary goal was to ensure that the schemes of the legal services authority reach the needy so that people could contact them to safeguard their legal rights. She also urged the people to actively participate in the upcoming mega lok adalat on May 10.