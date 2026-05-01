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Home / Ludhiana / Class VII student dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Class VII student dies by suicide in Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 13, 2026 IST
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13-yr-old Ravi hung himself using a scarf tied to an iron pipe.
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A Class VII student, a resident of the Royal Colony on Tibba Road in Ludhiana, died by suicide under suspicious circumstances. The deceased, identified as Ravi (13), hung himself on Monday night. The youngest of four siblings, Ravi’s death has plunged the entire area into mourning.

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According to information, Ravi was a student of Jain Public School. On the day of the incident, his father, Ganga Ram, left for work around 3 pm. When his father returned around 11 pm, Ravi was playing outside. At that time, Ravi also told his father that his mobile phone was out of order.

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Some time later, his father left the house again for some work and Ravi entered the house from behind and hung himself using a scarf tied to an iron pipe. When his father returned and found the room locked from inside, he broke open the door and found his younger son dead. He informed his acquaintances the same night, however, the police were only informed in the morning. Upon receiving information, the police took possession of the body and sent it to the Civil Hospital for a postmortem examination.

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Ravi’s mother had visited the village a few days earlier. While leaving, she asked Ravi to accompany her, but Ravi refused, saying his exams were approaching and he wanted to study. According to the police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, nor has a clear reason for the suicide been ascertained yet.

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