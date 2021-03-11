Class X student Bhavya pens book on quantum mechanics

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

Bhavya Bansal, a Class X student of Sat Paul Mittal School, has grown from writing a few research papers to an author. In his book titled ‘The Quantum World’ - Quantum Mechanics Simplified, he has explored quantum mechanics, a fascinating branch of science that deals with the nature of the universe at a nanoscopic level.

“My book describes how all particles in the universe behave at the smallest scale. It explains how all natural phenomena of classical physics originate. It deals with almost all major quantum theories and their derivatives, ‘the quantum field theory’ and ‘the string theory’. Through experiments, it explains the core of quantum mechanics qualitatively,” he said.

Besides, the book describes the fundamentals of the ‘Theory of relativity’ and how the idea of quantum gravity was formalised.

Bhavya, an all-rounder student, has won national and international prizes in the field of robotics. It was a proud moment for him as his book was released by Padma Shri awardee Dr PS Goel, Indian Space Scientist and former Director of the ISRO, at the LPU during an international meet on small satellites 2022.