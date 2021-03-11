Class X student rapes 11-yr-old niece

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 28

The Malaud police in Khanna district today nabbed a minor boy on the charges of raping an 11-year-old girl. The girl is a niece of the accused.

The girl’s mother in a complaint to the police said her daughter studies in Class VII at a village school. She had been living at her maternal grandparents’ home at Roshiana village in Khanna for the past few days.

“On April 26, when I came to take my daughter back, she started crying. Initially she didn’t reveal the cause of her crying but later she revealed that her uncle, who is my brother, had raped her. I then immediately lodged a police complaint,” alleged the girl’s mother.

Investigating officer SI Rajwant Kaur said that the accused boy, a student of Class X in the same school, was held and sent to the juvenile home.