Class XII boy attacked by classmates in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A Class XII student was brutally attacked by his classmates and their aides outside Greenland School on Tuesday afternoon. The injured student, Puneet Sachdeva (17), has been admitted to the DMC Hospital with serious injuries on his head. Kunal Sachdeva, victim’s father, said three classmates of his son had issues with him and they exchanged heated arguments with his son during school time. He said when his son was about to leave for home, the classmates came with their aides and attacked his son. He said other students gathered at the spot, so they fled away and his son was taken to the hospital. He said he has received 10 stitches on his head. The SHO, Dugri, Neeraj Chaudhary, said, “A case is being registered against assailants and raids are being conducted to nab them.” TNS

Man arrested for raping daughters

Ludhiana: The Model Town police on Monday arrested a man on the charges of raping his two daughters. The accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar of Abdulpur Basti. The girls’ mother in a complaint to the police said on May 9 she caught her husband raping her daughter (29). Later her husband apologised. After that when her younger daughter (18) informed that her father had also sexually abused her in December 2020 she then lodged a police complaint against her husband. Investigating officer ASI Avtar Singh said after registering a case on Monday, the accused was immediately arrested.