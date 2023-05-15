CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 14

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today declared the results of Indian School Certificate (ISC Class XII) exams. Again, girls proved their mettle by scoring highest in all major streams. They excelled in all streams.

Pupils in a jubilant mood after declaration of the results at Sacred Heart Convent School, Chandigarh Road, on Sunday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN

Students of Sat Paul Mittal School have performed well by scoring high marks in medical, humanities and commerce streams while a student from Sacred Heart Convent School, Chandigarh Road, scored maximum in non-medical.

Gurmehak Bedi (98.2 per cent), Radhika Gupta (98.2 per cent) and Rashita Pahwa (98 per cent) from Sat Paul Mittal School topped the medical, humanities and commerce streams, respectively, in the district. Sagrika Khosla (98.2 per cent) from Sacred Heart Convent School, Chandigarh Road, topped the non-medical.