Class XII: Girls outshine boys yet again in district

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 13

Again, girl students have done exceptionally well in Class XII exams conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education and have secured top positions. This time, it is not just one or two schools from where the students have come out in flying colours, there are several schools, whose pupils have given excellent results.

Avleen Kaur from Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, has scored 99.2 per cent marks in commerce stream. She shares the position with Gunitinder Kaur, topper in humanities stream, from Nankana Sahib Public Senior Secondary School, Budhewal, Ludhiana, with 99.2 per cent marks.

On the second spot, there are three students, who have scored 99 per cent marks. These include Jappan Kaur Cheema (humanities) from DAV School, BRS Nagar, Pratishtha (Financial Market Management) from Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School Udham Singh and Pratham Jain (commerce) from MGM School, Dugri.

The third position is also shared by three students with 98.6 per cent marks. These include Dhruv Aggarwal (non-medical) from Ryan International School, Jamalpur, Niza Batra (commerce) from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, and Bhavuk Garg (commerce) from Kundan Vidya Mandir School.

Stream-wise toppers

Medical: Samaira Aggarwal of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, scored 98.2 per cent. She will pursue MBBS from DMC, Ludhiana, or AIIMS, Rishikesh, and wants to become a surgeon.

Harsimran Kaur of the BCM, Chandigarh Road, secured 98 per cent in medical and Yashvi Gupta of the BVM, Chandigarh Road, bagged 97.6 per cent.

Non-Medical: Dhruv Aggarwal of Ryan International School, Jamalpur, scored 98.6 per cent. He Has got AIR 2,352 in JEE (Mains) and is preparing for JEE (Advanced). He wants to pursue computer science engineering from the IIT. Other toppers include Manmeet Kaur from BCM Arya School, Shastri Nagar, with 98 per cent marks, Medha Soni from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar, and Harmanjeet S Malhi of Blossom Convent School, Jagraon, who scored 97.2 per cent.

Commerce: Avleen Kaur from Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town, scored 99.2 per cent marks. She is pursuing BCom from GTB College, Dakha, along with CA, and wants to become a chartered accountant. Other toppers in the stream are Pratham Jain (commerce) from MGM School, Dugri with 99 per cent and Niza Batra from Sacred Heart, BRS Nagar, and Bhavuk Garg of the KVM School with 98.6 per cent marks.

Humanities: Gunitinder Kaur scored 99.2 per cent marks. She is from Nankana Sahib Public Senior Secondary School, Budhewal. She wants to do BA LLB from PU, Chandigarh, and wants to be a judge. Other toppers are Jappan Kaur Cheema with 99 per cent from DAV School, BRS Nagar, and Ved Bhatia from Greenland School, Jalandhar Bypass, with 98.2 per cent marks.

FMM: Pratishtha from BVM Udham Singh Nagar scored 99 per cent marks. She wants to pursue BCom honours and wants to become CFA. The other toppers are Anayra from BCM Arya School with 98.4 per cent and Bhoomi and Gunn from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, with 97.8 per cent marks.

Food production: Deeksha Aggarwal from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar,

has scored 95.4 per cent marks. She wants to do interior designing from Symbiosis University.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.