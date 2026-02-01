DT
Home / Ludhiana / Class XII student dies by suicide

Class XII student dies by suicide

Was upset over affair with landlord’s daughter

Lovleen Bains
Sahnewal, Updated At : 01:21 AM Feb 28, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A Class XII student died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his room while the victim’s mother was away for work. The Sahnewal police have registered a case under Section 108 of the BNS on the statement of the mother of the deceased against the daughter of their landlord, in whose rental accommodation they were residing.

As per sources, Aryan Yadav (19), a resident of Makkar Colony, Giaspura, and student of a private school, had an affair with the daughter of his landlord. It is learnt that Jyoti, the daughter of the landlord, had completed her studies and at present doing a job. Sunita, the mother of the deceased, alleged that her son and the daughter of the landowner were in a relationship. The boy was upset over their relationship for quite some time. “He was forced to end his life due to the girl,” the mother alleged.

Official sources, however, said the parents of the girl had fixed her marriage due to which the boy might be upset and took the extreme step.

“The post-mortem examination of the deceased has been conducted and the report is awaited. On the basis of the report, further investigation will be carried out,” said investigating officer Iqbal Singh.

“However, no suicide note was found from the spot,” he said.

