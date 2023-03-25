Class XII student ends life

Ludhiana, March 24
A Class XII student, Vikrant , died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Dugri late on Thursday evening.
ASI Hazur Singh said on Thursday, Vikrant was alone at home as his parents had gone to market. In the evening, when his parents returned, he did not open the door. It was only when it was broke open, they were shocked to see his hanging body. They raised the alarm and called the police.
The ASI said the deceased was under depression for the past few days. Suspecting no foul play, inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC, were initiated by the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS
He said Indian democracy is under threat and examples of it ...
PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence
The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'
Upon his arrival at the CBI headquarters at around 10.30am, ...