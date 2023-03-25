Class XII student ends life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

A Class XII student, Vikrant , died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence in Dugri late on Thursday evening.

ASI Hazur Singh said on Thursday, Vikrant was alone at home as his parents had gone to market. In the evening, when his parents returned, he did not open the door. It was only when it was broke open, they were shocked to see his hanging body. They raised the alarm and called the police.

The ASI said the deceased was under depression for the past few days. Suspecting no foul play, inquest proceedings under Section 174, CrPC, were initiated by the police.