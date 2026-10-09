‘Clean fields, healthy soil’: Machinery banks a game changer for farmers in Punjab

The agri-machinery banks set up by Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) under Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) are emerging as a game-changer for stopping crop residue burning. The banks have been established at all KVKs and offer farmers affordable access to advanced equipment for sustainable residue management.

Every year, the state’s farmers face challenges while clearing rice stubble from their fields in the narrow window between paddy harvest and wheat sowing. Burning straw has long been the quickest solution but it comes at a steep cost. Air pollution, respiratory illnesses, degraded soil and loss of organic carbon are all results of stubble fires.

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Farmers who are using the equipment say they can already see a positive change in their fields.

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Experts point out the issues relayed to stubble burning.

“Residue burning is not just an environmental issue, it is a soil health crisis. The intense heat destroys beneficial microorganisms and reduces fertility. We want farmers to see straw as a resource, and not waste, said KVK expert Gurmeet Singh Dhillon.

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The agri-machinery banks provide implements such as the super seeder, happy seeder, surface seeder, paddy straw chopper/shredder, rotavator, mulcher and zero till drill. The machines allow farmers to sow wheat with retained residue, turning straw into mulch that conserves moisture, suppresses weeds and improves soil structure. “By renting machines at affordable rates, even small and marginal farmers can adopt eco-friendly practices,” said KVK expert Pritpal Singh. “It is about democratising access to technology,” he added.

Listing out the benefits, experts said farmers save on fuel and labour, ensure timely sowing of wheat and get better soil health through in-situ incorporation of straw. The mulch layer formed by the residue stabilises soil temperature, aids germination and enhances microbial activity.

“Residue incorporation increases soil’s organic carbon and improves long-term productivity. It is a win-win for farmers and the environment,” said KVK expert Navneet Kaur.

Beyond machinery rentals, the banks serve as extension platforms. KVK scientists conduct field demonstrations, awareness camps and training sessions to highlight the ill-effects of stubble burning and the advantages of residue management. Partnerships with custom hiring centres and cooperative societies further expand the reach of the machines across villages.

The initiative is already showing promise. Farmers who have adopted the super seeder and happy seeder report healthier soils and better wheat establishment.

“Cleaner air, healthier soil and sustainable yields—that is the future we are working towards,” says Dhillon.

With agri-machinery banks, the state is taking a decisive step towards eco-friendly residue management, ensuring the fields remain productive without compromising the health of the people or the environment, added Dhillon.