Cleaning choked drains, waste mgmt may help check flooding of streets, roads

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/

Raikot/Payal, July 20

Solid waste management and cleaning of choked drains remains a challenge for civic bodies during the rainy season.

Lack of awareness about the significance of segregation of solid waste among the masses and lack of concern among the elected representatives about sensitising the residents of their respective wards has further compounded the issue.

Civic body authorities claimed to have revived coordinated efforts to educate the residents about restrictions imposed on the use of various types of plastic materials, besides getting choked drains cleared manually and mechanically. Various SDMs supervised the progress of cleaning work in their respective areas.

The administration has also called upon residents to shun the use of prohibited types of plastics and segregate solid waste at their units before being collected by the workers of civic bodies.

Raikot SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli claimed that employees of the civic body supervised by their executive officer Charanjit Singh and sanitary inspector Harpreet Singh had launched a special drive to take proactive measures for minimising the flooding of roads and streets during the ensuing rainy season. “Though the Municipal Council officials have been organising workshops and seminars for sensitising the masses about guidelines on solid waste management and a ban on certain kinds of plastics, badly choked drains suggest that dumping of plastic bags, bottles and other materials as garbage was a major reason behind the overflowing of drains in the past. The sanitary department of the Municipal Council has to launch a special drive to get all drains cleared now,” said Kohli.

Acknowledging that solid waste management has been a challenge, especially during the rainy season due to lack of adequate space for dumping garbage and non-segregation of solid waste, Executive Officer (EO), Ahmedgarh, Amandeep Singh said teams of officials had been organising events to spread awareness about the issue. Approval for expansion of the dumping place had also been received from higher authorities, claimed Singh.

#Mandi