Doraha: The NSS (Boys and Girls) unit of Guru Nanak National College, Doraha, launched a cleanliness drive on the inaugural day of the 7-day NSS camp on the college premises today. Volunteers who participated in the camp cleaned the classrooms, lawns and the parks of the college. The programme officers educated volunteers about the importance of cleanliness and the need to keep the environment clean. The volunteers were warned about the hazards of environmental pollution and its ill-effects on an individual’s health. Officiating principal Dr Nirlep Kaur appreciated the efforts of the volunteers.

Alumni meet

Ludhiana: The annual DMC alumni meet, titled ‘Lamhe…the nostalgic imprints,’ was held recently at the DMCH. A felicitation programme was held on the college campus for the Golden Jubilee and Silver Jubilee batches. Prem Kumar Gupta, the secretary of the DMCH Managing Society, was the chief guest on the occasion. The highlight of the meet was the cultural extravaganza which was held late in the evening in Hotel Nirvana, organised by the DMC Alumni Committee. College principal Dr Sandeep Puri said the meet was like a homecoming for all the alumni, who had spent fruitful years of their life in the college.

‘School leaders’ summit’

Sat Paul Mittal School organised ‘School Leaders’ Summit-2022’ for the principals. School principal Bhupinder Gogia welcomed the participants from the leading schools of Ludhiana. Meenakshi Uberoi, the founder-CEO of De Pedagogics, Microsoft Global Training Partner, was the resource person on the occasion. She informed the audience about leadership in the modern workplace and challenges and opportunities in education transformation. She also apprised the participants about Microsoft Education Transformation Framework, a holistic guide for education leaders to navigate the complexity of transformation, envision what is possible and develop a strategy to achieve it.

Christmas celebrated

CT University's Department of Student Welfare organised Christmas celebrations. Students celebrated a musical Christmas Eve together. Events, including singing, dance, comedy and Christmas carols, were organised to mark the celebrations.