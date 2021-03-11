Cleanliness drive at war memorial

Ludhiana: SCD Government College NCC Air Wing Cadets from No.4 PB Air Sqn, Ludhiana, participated in the cleaning activity of the War Memorial on College Road near Nehru Rose Garden as part of their monthly activities. They cleaned the memorial of Mahavir Chakra Awardee Major Bhupinder Singh of 4 Horse Squadron as a mark of respect to the brave soldier who led his squadron boldly in 1965 Indo-Pak War and sacrificed his life fighting for the country. Principal Pardeep Singh Walia lauded the efforts of Prof Sarika Prasher in motivating the NCC cadets who diligently carry out this monthly maintenance of the memorial and thus inspire the citizens to keep the city neat and clean.

Students shine in academics

Students of PG Department of Commerce and Business Management, Arya College Ludhiana bagged top merit positions in the recently declared PGDMM 1st semester result. Dr Suksham Ahluwalia said, “Mohit secured the 1st position in the university and in college by securing 97.33% marks, Tamanna got 2nd position in the university and in college by securing 97.11% marks, Palak got 3rd position in university and in college by securing 96.66% marks, Keshav got the 4th position in the university and in college by securing 96.4% marks, Nasreen got the 5th position in the university and college by securing 95.33% marks, Muskan got the 6th position in the university and college by securing 95.11% marks, Nazrana got 7th position with 94.88% marks and Dwaipaayan stood 8th with 94.66% marks.”

Awareness drive against drugs

The Buddy Cell of Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana, under the leadership of Principal Dr Naginder Kaur organised ‘Drug Awareness Day’ in collaboration with Red Art Theatre Group Punjab. The team of Red Art Group under the leadership of Deepak Niaz, Film Actor and Director of the play performed the play “Swarag Udari” on the theme of Drug Abuse in Youth of Punjab. Artists conveyed the message about ill-effects of drug abuse. Dr Sukhwinder Singh, senior buddy teacher, extended the vote of thanks to the team for wonderful performance. Meanwhile, the college also organised an extension lecture on the theme ‘ Waste Water/Recycle,Reuse: An imperative for Environmental Sustainability’ on Wednesday.

Kanishka picked for basketball camp

Kanishka Dhir, a student of BA of Government College For Girls, Ludhiana, has been selected for Senior India Basketball Camp. Principal Suman Lata congratulated Kanishka for getting selected in the camp. She said Kanishka had brought laurels to her college at the college level, district level, state level and national level. She said the team of Punjab won gold medal in Basketball Junior championship after 29 years and Kanishka was the captain of the team. Kanishka will also be a part of Punjab’s team in the Khelo India Youth Games going to held in Haryana from June 3rd. Apart from this, Kanishka has also received the Best Player Award by Panjab University, Chandigarh, for Inter-College Competition 2021-2022.