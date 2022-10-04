Cleanliness drive: Delegates from entities honoured

Our Correspondent

Raikot, October 3

Delegates from various entities, chosen for best cleanliness under Swachh Bharat Mission programme, were felicitated during a function held at the Municipal Council office on Monday.

Municipal Council president Sudarshan Joshi and Executive Officer Charanjit Singh presented mementoes and citations to the delegates.

Sanitary superintendent Harpreet Singh said that the council had selected the best entity from each category on the basis of a survey made recently. Availability of civic amenities, cleanliness and disposal of solid waste, were cited among parameters for the grading of various units including schools, eateries, wards, localities, hospitals and government offices.

Shobha Singh Public School, Billu Dhaba, H2 Family Dhaba, Jain Mohalla, Ward Number 11, Life Care Hospital, Simrat Hospital, Gurdwara Tahliana Sahib, Hotel A9, Restaurant Ten-11 and Sub Divisional Office were among the entities felicitated in their respective categories.