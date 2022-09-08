Cleanliness drive kicks off at PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 7

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, on Wednesday launched the ‘Green and Clean PAU Campus’ drive at Dr MS Randhawa Library Lawn.

The event was supported by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and also hosted Dr MS Kang, former VC, the officers of the university, various heads of the departments, the faculty and students.

Dr Gosal said the current initiative would engage the PAU community in leading an environmentally conscious lifestyle. The drive would sensitise the youth on the importance of green cover. The drive would include measures like plantation of native species, revival of water bodies, revamping of the botanical garden, QR coding of trees for getting instant information, restoration of rock garden, alternate blooming, tree-health assessment and management, water and washroom facilities at entry gates, theme gardens in large space etc. All these measures would be taken one by one to reinstate the beauty of the university, he added.