Cleanliness drives mark Gandhi Jayanti in city

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 1

In a bid to encourage cleanliness and pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary, city MLAs, residents and civic body employees came together for ‘shramdaan’ (voluntary labour) and participated in cleanliness drives organised across the city on Sunday morning.

Hundreds of residents, students, members of NGOs and MC staffers participated in the campaigns organised by the Municipal Corporation (MC) under the nationwide ‘Swachhata’ campaign — ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ — launched to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, MLA Gurpreet Gogi were among those who participated in the drives.

‘Plastic-free’ events were organised across the city to discourage residents from using banned plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items. MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi applauded the residents, NGOs, students and employees of the Municipal Corporation for participating in the cleanliness drives being organised in city areas.

The MC Commissioner said it was the need of the hour that every city resident should join hands to improve management of solid waste and keep the city clean.

