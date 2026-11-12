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Home / Ludhiana / Cleanliness, increasing revenue top priorities, says Ludhiana MC chief Damanjit

Cleanliness, increasing revenue top priorities, says Ludhiana MC chief Damanjit

Takes charge at civic body’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:32 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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MC Commissioner Damanjit Singh Mann at the Zone D office in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Ashwani Dhiman
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Damanjit Singh Mann, a 2012-batch Punjab Civil Services officer, said cleanliness and revenue generation were among his main priorities as he took charge as the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner on Wednesday.

He took charge at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, replacing Ankur Mahindroo, who was transferred to Sangrur after serving on the post for just 22 days.

MC chief Damanjit said making the city cleaner and greener would be among his main focus areas. He stressed the need to increase the MC’s revenue, particularly through the Building Branch, and strengthen its financial position.

Buddha Nullah, solid waste management on agenda

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He said major development and infrastructure projects, including the solid waste management project and the rejuvenation of the Buddha Nullah, would be high on his agenda. The projects are among the key challenges facing the civic body, and their effective implementation would require regular monitoring and close coordination between various departments.

The MC has been facing financial and administrative challenges, and improving revenue collection is considered essential for ensuring that development works and basic civic services are not affected.

Damanjit was earlier posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Patiala. He is somewhat familiar with Ludhiana as he has served here as the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) here.

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His appointment comes at a time when the MC has witnessed frequent changes at the top administrative level. In just over two years, the MC has got five Commissioners. The changes began in September 2024, when Aaditya Dachalwal replaced Sandeep Rishi. Dachalwal served for around 16 months before Neeru Katyal Gupta took over in January 2026. She was replaced by Ojasvi Alankar in June, who was succeeded by Ankur Mahindroo in October. Mahindroo assumed charge on October 19 and was transferred within 22 days.

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