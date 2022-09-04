Clear NEET, JEE in first attempt, get fee waiver for 1st year in govt colleges: Payal MLA to students

Our Correspondent

Doraha, September 3

The Payal MLA, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, has announced fee waiver for those students of government schools in his constituency, who clear NEET and JEE in first attempt and get admission in government colleges. Such students will get fee waiver for the first year of their medical or non-medical course in government colleges. This announcement was made by the MLA during a parent-teacher meeting under ‘Inspire’ at the Government Senior Secondary School, Doraha.

Giaspura, along with the ADC, Khanna, Amarjit Bains, and the SDM, Payal, Jasleen Bhullar, today reviewed arrangements made by the school regarding the parent-teacher meeting and also interacted with the principal, teachers, students and staff.

The MLA shared that all those students studying in government schools of the Payal constituency, who clear NEET and JEE tests in their very first attempt and get admission in government colleges, would be given a fee waiver for the first year of their course.

Giaspura said the government would make all out efforts to ensure that the drop out rate was minimum in schools and every student gets right type of education from good teachers.

Also, the performance of students would be discussed with their parents as a matter of routine, he said. This would ensure that teachers and parents work collectively to bring all-round personality development of students, he added. Meanwhile, parents shared that such meetings, if held regularly, could help them keep a check on performance and behaviour of their children.