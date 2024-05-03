Climate smart technologies way forward for dairy farming: Vet varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 2

The Directorate of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University conducted training on ‘Climate Smart Dairy Farming’ for officials of the Dairy Development Department of Punjab.

Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education, said that climate change is a major concern worldwide for all the stakeholders of the dairy industry. Animal health experts have associated the recent outbreaks in livestock with weather changes, he added.

He said it is thus important to sensitise field functionaries about different strategies so that can guide the farmers on the impending challenges of climate change. In the technical session, experts from the university discussed the importance of adaptation and mitigation measures essential in dairy farms, he added.

