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Home / Ludhiana / Clinic assistant booked after woman dies of 'wrong injection'

Clinic assistant booked after woman dies of 'wrong injection'

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:19 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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The police said raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects. File
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A 45-year-old woman allegedly died after being administered an injection at a private clinic in the Islamganj area, following which the Division No 2 police have registered a case against the son of the clinic operator on charges of causing death by negligence.

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The suspect, Manjit, who works as an assistant at the clinic, has been booked under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police said the investigation was underway and more sections might be added depending on the findings of the probe.

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The case was registered on the complaint of Isha, daughter of the deceased, Rajni. According to the complaint, Rajni complained of uneasiness on July 17 and was taken to a private clinic run by Jagdish for treatment.

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The complainant alleged that Jagdish was not present at the clinic when they arrived. Instead, his son Manjit attended to the patient and claimed that he could provide the required treatment. She alleged that after administering an injection, Manjit assured the family that the patient’s condition would improve shortly.

However, Rajni’s health reportedly deteriorated soon after the injection. Before the family could shift her to another hospital for emergency treatment, she died.

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Later, the family accused Manjit of treating patients without possessing the required medical qualification. They also alleged that despite submitting a complaint after the incident, no immediate action was taken by the police, forcing them to stage a protest. An FIR was subsequently registered.

Station House Officer Jasbir Singh of the Division No 2 police station said the investigation conducted so far indicated that neither Manjit nor his father Jagdish possessed a valid medical degree to practise as doctors. He said police were verifying all aspects of the case and were also examining whether any other legal provisions were applicable.

The SHO said raids were being conducted to arrest the suspects while the role of others connected with the clinic was also being investigated. The police said further action would be taken on the basis of the outcome of the probe.

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