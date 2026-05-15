Clinic operator in Ludhiana village gets extortion calls, threats

A clinic operator in Katani Kalan village, Ludhiana, received calls from a foreign number and the caller threatened to kill him and demanded a huge sum of extortion.

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The Koom Kalan police have registered a case against an unidentified person and launched a probe.

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In a complaint filed with the police, Gurjeet Singh, a resident of Raian village in Ludhiana stated that he runs a clinic, Gyan Ayurveda, at Katani Kalan village. In the morning on May 11, he received a call from an unknown number (+923142510426). The caller said in a stern tone: “We know everything about you and will teach you a lesson soon.”

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The complainant stated that he had been receiving threatening calls regularly seeking money. The caller also threatened him with dire consequences if he did not pay.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against an unidentified person and launched further investigation. The police are now trying to track the mobile number from which the threats were made.

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A few days ago, a senior citizen and edible oil businessman from Ludhiana has alleged that he received death threats and an extortion demand of Rs 1 crore from Mahavir Parshad, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, and his son Sanjay.

Punjab has witnessed a steady increase in extortion threats in recent days. Numerous cases have been reported in various districts where businessmen, politicians, celebrities and ordinary citizens have been receiving threats via phone calls, messages and social media. DGP Gaurav Yadav during his recent visit to Ludhiana had claimed that 80 to 90 per cent extortion calls were being made by local criminals or other miscreants by posing as notorious gangsters with a clear motive to extort money.