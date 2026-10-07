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Home / Ludhiana / Clinic owner robbed of gold rings, money in Ludhiana

Clinic owner robbed of gold rings, money in Ludhiana

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:41 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The suspects will be arrested soon, says cop. File
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Five miscreants waylaid and robbed an Ayurvedic clinic owner near the old Madhopuri bridge in Ludhiana while he was returning home late on the night of October 3. The suspects fled with his two gold rings, around Rs 25,000 in cash, two mobile phones and other belongings.

The complainant, Gagandeep Jain (51), a resident of Mahavir Jain Colony, told the police that he had closed his clinic around 10.15 pm on October 3 and was heading home when five persons surrounded him near the old Madhopuri bridge. The miscreants threatened him and snatched two gold rings from his fingers, two purses and a bag containing about Rs 25,000 in cash, his driving licence, two ATM cards, a silver coin and two mobile phones.

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The Police Division 3 registered an FIR on October 5 against unidentified persons and launched further probe.

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ASI Kulbir Raj said the police were checking the CCTV footage of the crime scene and surrounding roads to trace the route taken by the suspects. The suspects would soon be identified and arrested.

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