Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 23

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have cracked a robbery at a doctor’s clinic at Azad Nagar, Bahadarke road, and apprehended two suspects. They were also found to be involved in 20 snatching incidents in the industrial area.

The duo have been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Attu, and Rajinder Singh (33) of Chitti Colony.

ADCP-1 Rupinder Kaur Sran, ACP Sumit Sood and Salem Tabri SHO Inspector Harjeet Singh addressed mediapersons in this regard on Saturday.

Sran said on December 18, the suspects barged into Sri Ram Clinic where they had kept the doctor captive and looted Rs 25,000 in cash. They had also locked the doctor inside the clinic before fleeing with the money. It was only when some patients reached the clinic, they opened the door and freed the doctor.

During preliminary questioning, the suspects confessed that they had committed over 20 snatchings in industrial areas such as Bahadarke road, Jodhewal and Kali Sadak and in most of the cases, factory workers were targeted by them, the ADCP said.

Assn praises role of police in industrial areas

Continuous action of police against snatchers and robbers committing crimes in industrial areas has provided a relief to industrialists. Sanju Dhir, chairman of the Ludhiana Woollen Manufacturer Association, said after the Ludhiana police solved the kidnapping case of industrialist Sambhav Jain, the industry hailed the role of the police. Industrialists regularly discuss their security issues with the ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran and the officer always provide immediate solution to their problems and even some suspects were also rounded up on industry’s demand. Now, on the demand of industrialists, the police presence had also been increased in areas such as Bahadarke road and Jodhewal areas. Even police personnel also conducted foot patrolling in sensitive areas and due to such actions, bizmen were feeling safe.