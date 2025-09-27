Clinical initiatives rolled out to improve respiratory health on World Lung Day

On the occasion of World Lung Day, observed globally on September 25, Ludhiana witnessed a powerful convergence of public health initiatives and clinical advancements aimed at promoting respiratory wellness under the theme “Healthy Lungs, Healthy Life”.

ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, marked the day with a series of impactful events under the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan’ and ‘TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’. The Pulmonary Medicine Department led the charge with a health awareness talk on the “Effects of air pollution on lungs”, delivered by Dr Udham Chand, Head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine.

In a parallel initiative, a seminar on “Diagnostic challenges and management of tuberculosis” was conducted in lecture theatre 1, featuring Dr Ashish Chawla, District TB Officer, Ludhiana, as the guest speaker. The session was attended by faculty members, doctors, nursing staff, insured persons (IPs) and their families, who actively engaged in discussions and clarified their doubts.

To further the cause of early detection and prevention, a TB screening camp was organised, offering mass chest X-ray screenings and spirometry tests. A total of 100 chest X-rays and 30 spirometry tests were conducted, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to community health. The event was inaugurated by Dr Inder Pawar, Dean, and Dr Aparajita Sophia D’souza, Medical Superintendent, who highlighted the importance of regular health check-ups. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Udham Chand.

In a landmark move to enhance access to advanced lung care, Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana, launched a specialised allergy and asthma clinic on World Lung Day. Spearheaded by Dr Sushil Gupta and Dr Randeep Singh from the Pulmonology & Critical Care Department, the clinic aims to provide comprehensive diagnosis, treatment and long-term management for asthma and allergy-related respiratory conditions.

Operational on the first and sixth day of every month, the clinic will serve as a one-stop centre for patients across Ludhiana and neighbouring regions. With a focus on early diagnosis and personalised care, the initiative seeks to reduce emergency episodes and hospitalisations while improving the overall quality of life for individuals suffering from chronic respiratory ailments.

Dr Gupta emphasised the need for timely intervention, noting the rise in underdiagnosed asthma cases across all age-groups. Dr Singh highlighted the growing prevalence of respiratory issues among children, young adults and homemakers, attributing it to poor air quality and seasonal triggers.