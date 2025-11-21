Clinics opened in Samrala

The Namdhari sect has also made significant contributions in the field of healthcare. Continuing with this tradition, SPS Hospital inaugurated the SPS day care clinics in Samrala today.

It was announced that patients will receive up to 50 per cent discount on OPD services at this clinic. The clinic was inaugurated by MD Jai Singh Sandhu, while Suba Balwinder Singh Jhall offered prayers for the well-being and peace of patients prior to the event.

