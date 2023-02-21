Clock promoting Punjabi released

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 20

On the eve of International Mother Language Day, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday released a specially designed clock in Ludhiana, presented to him by Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

The clock has beautifully engraved numbers and 35 letters of the Punjabi alphabet in the Gurmukhi script. The Commissioner of Police said the clock would be a 24x7 reminder of staying connected with the mother language.

A special event will be held in the Police Lines of the Commissionerate where all GOs and SHOs would be presented a replica of the released clock so that these can be placed in their respective offices. It is worth mentioning here that the Ludhiana police have been instructed to wear their name badges in Punjabi.

To ensure that Punjabi is used in all the offices, the Commissioner of Police also ordered that the official boards of all police offices and buildings would be in Punjabi.