Close shave as portion of unsafe building collapses again in city

Ludhiana, September 1

It was a narrow escape for passersby as a dilapidated portion of an old unsafe building on Deepak Cinema Road collapsed on Wednesday evening. The debris fell on the road.

A tea shop owner said fortunately, the debris of the collapsed building portion did not hit any person.

“A portion of the unsafe building had also collapsed last year and then my two-wheeler had got damaged as the debris fell on it. The building was constructed in 1940 and it has been declared unsafe,” he said.

“The matter regarding the building is sub-judice due to a dispute. We want the Municipal Corporation (MC) to take action to get the building dismantled to avert any tragedy in the future,” said a resident of a nearby area.

The MC had earlier issued notices against the unsafe buildings and the owners concerned were directed to get the unsafe portions of their respective buildings dismantled. But the majority of such buildings have not been dismantled till date.