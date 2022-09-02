Close shave as portion of unsafe building collapses again in city

Ludhiana, September 1
It was a narrow escape for passersby as a dilapidated portion of an old unsafe building on Deepak Cinema Road collapsed on Wednesday evening. The debris fell on the road.
A tea shop owner said fortunately, the debris of the collapsed building portion did not hit any person.
“A portion of the unsafe building had also collapsed last year and then my two-wheeler had got damaged as the debris fell on it. The building was constructed in 1940 and it has been declared unsafe,” he said.
“The matter regarding the building is sub-judice due to a dispute. We want the Municipal Corporation (MC) to take action to get the building dismantled to avert any tragedy in the future,” said a resident of a nearby area.
The MC had earlier issued notices against the unsafe buildings and the owners concerned were directed to get the unsafe portions of their respective buildings dismantled. But the majority of such buildings have not been dismantled till date.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit
The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...
Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad
Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...
PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote
Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...
Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy
AAP Punjab calls the letter fake