Close shave as pvt bus catches fire

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 8

Over 40 passengers had a narrow escape after a private bus caught fire at Ladhowal near the toll barrier here on Sunday.

The bus was heading to Fatehgarh Sahib from Jalandhar to a place of pilgrimage when the incident occurred around 7:40 am. When the bus reached Ladhowal, the driver noticed smoke coming out of the engine bay. He halted the vehicle and asked all aboard to evacuate. The entire bus caught fire shortly after the passengers got off.

SHO, Ladhowal, Inspector Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal, said some technical issue with the engine of the vehicle caused the fire. Fortunately, all passengers, including the driver and conductor, managed to evacuate themselves without any injuries, he added.

Firefighters reached the spot and doused the flames in half an hour. Traffic on one side of the highway remained disrupted while the fire was being extinguished. Commuters captured videos and photographs of the incident which later went viral on social media.

