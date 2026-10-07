Close shave as school bus carrying kids hits power pole in Ludhiana

Panic gripped the Aman Nagar area of Ludhiana on Tuesday after a school bus carrying around 20 children collided with an electricity pole, bringing down the pole and wires on the vehicle.

The impact caused panic among the children. Hearing a loud sound, local shopkeepers and residents rushed to the scene and helped the students get out of the bus.

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Their parents were informed about the incident, who also rushed to the spot.

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Residents alleged that the accident occurred due to the negligence of the bus driver. They also claimed that the driver fled the scene after the incident.

A police team reached the scene and started an investigation. Officials said further action would be taken on the basis of findings of the probe.

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Sarabjit Singh, Munshi of the Salem Tabri police station said: “No children got injured during the accident. The bus driver fled the scene after the incident and investigation is on in the matter.”