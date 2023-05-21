Close shave for 3 as car catches fire at Raikot

Our Correspondent

Raikot, May 20

Three members of a family from Ludhiana had a miraculous escape when the car they were travelling in caught fire near Goindwal drain on the Bathinda-Ludhiana Highway at Raikot on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Though the car was gutted completely, all occupants, Pushpinder Singh, his wife and son, came out unhurt.

The family was returning from Rampura Phool to Ludhiana at midnight on Friday when the occupants of the car noticed an atypical sound when it reached near the Goindwal drain on the outskirts of Raikot city.

Pushpinder’s son, who was driving the car, stopped it and noticed sparking under the floor of the vehicle. He alerted his father and mother and helped them get out of the vehicle without losing any time. Soon, flames engulfed the entire vehicle.

Later, police officials from the Raikot city police station, under the supervision of SHO Kulwinder Singh Dhaliwal, reached the spot and summoned a fire tender from Mullanpur. The car had, however, burnt completely before the arrival of the fire tender.

SHO Dhaliwal said a report in connection with the incident had been registered for administrative purposes and no action was required against any person.