Close shave for 3 as car rams into truck

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, November 2

All three occupants of a Maruti Brezza vehicle escaped unhurt when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck near Kanech village on NH 1 this morning.

Investigating officer Shiv Kirpal Singh said no complaint had been filed. Passersby, however, said a white Brezza car (T0922UK3951C) rammed into a stationary truck near Kanech turn around 6 am. The car had almost reduced to a skeleton, they said.

“We cannot initiate any investigation till we receive a complaint,” the investigating officer said.