Close shave for 3 as car rams into truck

Sahnewal, November 2
All three occupants of a Maruti Brezza vehicle escaped unhurt when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck near Kanech village on NH 1 this morning.
Investigating officer Shiv Kirpal Singh said no complaint had been filed. Passersby, however, said a white Brezza car (T0922UK3951C) rammed into a stationary truck near Kanech turn around 6 am. The car had almost reduced to a skeleton, they said.
“We cannot initiate any investigation till we receive a complaint,” the investigating officer said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Elon Musk meets advisors to finalise plan to fire 3,800 Twitter workers: Report
Twitter new boss intends to remove Twitter's "forever" work-...
Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way
A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...
Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm