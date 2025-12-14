DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Close shave for 3-year-old after father pushes him in front of train

Close shave for 3-year-old after father pushes him in front of train

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:08 AM Dec 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A man was arrested after he allegedly pushed his three-and-a-half-year-old son in front of a moving train, the Government Railway Police said, adding that the minor had a close shave as the train’s driver was able to apply brakes before it hit them victim.

Advertisement

The police registered a case on attempt to murder charges. According to the police, the accused’s actions were motivated by suspicions that the minor was “born out of wedlock”. Police identified the accused as Raju, a resident of Kothar village from UP’s Gonda district. Raju was currently residing in Janta Nagar Mohalla.

Advertisement

GRP Ludhiana Station-House Officer (SHO) Inspector Parvinder Singh said in a statement that Loco Pilot Vishal Arora, Head Quarters Ambala, was driving a goods train from Morinda to Ludhiana when he noticed the accused pushing the minor onto the tracks near the Ludhiana railway station.

Advertisement

Arora immediately applied the emergency brakes and pulled the child from under the third coach.

The case was registered based on a statement by Loco Pilot Arora. SHO Singh said that during interrogation, Raju said he has four children, three girls and a boy. He suspected that he was not the boy’s biological father, which is why he pushed the minor in front of the train.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts