Close shave for 3-year-old after father pushes him in front of train

A man was arrested after he allegedly pushed his three-and-a-half-year-old son in front of a moving train, the Government Railway Police said, adding that the minor had a close shave as the train’s driver was able to apply brakes before it hit them victim.

The police registered a case on attempt to murder charges. According to the police, the accused’s actions were motivated by suspicions that the minor was “born out of wedlock”. Police identified the accused as Raju, a resident of Kothar village from UP’s Gonda district. Raju was currently residing in Janta Nagar Mohalla.

GRP Ludhiana Station-House Officer (SHO) Inspector Parvinder Singh said in a statement that Loco Pilot Vishal Arora, Head Quarters Ambala, was driving a goods train from Morinda to Ludhiana when he noticed the accused pushing the minor onto the tracks near the Ludhiana railway station.

Arora immediately applied the emergency brakes and pulled the child from under the third coach.

The case was registered based on a statement by Loco Pilot Arora. SHO Singh said that during interrogation, Raju said he has four children, three girls and a boy. He suspected that he was not the boy’s biological father, which is why he pushed the minor in front of the train.